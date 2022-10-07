Watch Now
Wild Card Game 1: Guardians beat Rays 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan pitches in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario runs to first base with a base hit in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario hits a base hit in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first innning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
A Cleveland Guardians fan cheers before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before at a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw reacts after flying out in the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona shouts from the dugout before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, welcomes Amed Rosario (1) and Jose Ramirez back to the dugout following a two-run home run by Ramirez in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber walks back to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, waves to the fans from the dugout following his two-run home run in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Amed Rosario, center, who scored on the home run, in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, right, in the sixth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)Associated Press
