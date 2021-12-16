You can now 'gift' Guardians home-opening tickets this holiday season

CLEVELAND — For the first time in Guardians' history (and not just because that's their new name), you can "gift" home opener tickets.

Fans can reserve tickets with a deposit that covers the entire cost of a ticket and will be able to choose their seats during a priority access presale in early 2022, the team said.

Tickets cost as low as $49.

The Guardians said the promotion runs until Dec. 31 and fans who purchase will receive a print-at-home certificate that they can gift to family and friends.

