You can now 'gift' Guardians home-opening tickets this holiday season

Ken Blaze/AP
New merchandise is displayed at the opening of the Cleveland Guardians team shop on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Cleveland. The opening of the team shop officially launched the name change of Cleveland's baseball team from Indians to Guardians. (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:15:01-05

CLEVELAND — For the first time in Guardians' history (and not just because that's their new name), you can "gift" home opener tickets.

Fans can reserve tickets with a deposit that covers the entire cost of a ticket and will be able to choose their seats during a priority access presale in early 2022, the team said.

Tickets cost as low as $49.

The Guardians said the promotion runs until Dec. 31 and fans who purchase will receive a print-at-home certificate that they can gift to family and friends.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
