Everything you need to know about this weekend's Cleveland Marathon

The Union Home Mortgage Marathon is running into town this weekend, and there is a lot that you need to know.

Start times

The 5K and 10K will kick off on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m., while the marathon and half marathon will start on Sunday, May 21 at 7 a.m.

New course

This year, the course will not leave the city of Cleveland.

The course will pass Cleveland staples such as Public Square, Progressive Field, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center, First Energy Stadium, Ohio City and the West Side Market.

Union Home Mortgage Marathon

Best spots to watch

Cleveland State University - Mile 2

Flats East Bank: Margaritaville, Beer Heads, Cockyʼs Bagels - Mile 5.5

Grumpyʼs Cafe - Mile 7.8

Terrapin - Mile 8.4

Clark Bar - Mile 8.8

Civilization Cafe - Mile 9.7

Hi and Dry - Mile 10.3

Loop - Mile 10.5

Rising Star Coffee - Mile 16.3

Studio 82 Dancers - Mile 16.9 / 19

Brewnuts - Mile 18.5

Gypsy Bean - Mile 18.5

Road closures

With the route sticking in Cleveland, multiple roads will be closed.

Click here to check out the list.

