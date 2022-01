CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Monsters have rescheduled their game against the Utica Comets that was canceled due to COVID-19.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 16. It will now be played on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m.

Anyone who bought a ticket to the Dec. 16 game will have their ticket automatically transferred to the Jan. 30 game.

Ticket holders can call Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information.