CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Monsters announced that games that were recently canceled due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled.

The games originally scheduled for Dec. 22 and 23 in Cleveland against the Chicago Wolves will now take place on Feb. 8 and March 29.

Anyone who bought tickets for either game will automatically have tickets for the rescheduled match-ups.

For more information, call 216-420-0000.