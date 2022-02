CLEVELAND — The American Hockey League announced that it has rescheduled the Cleveland Monsters postponed game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27.

The matchup will now take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 30 at 7 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be transferred to the new one.

Tickets start at just $10.

To buy tickets for the game, click here.