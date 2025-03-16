Akron Zips Men’s Basketball team wins MAC Championship, earns bid into NCAA Tournament

After losing five seniors at the end of last season, there was some uncertainty of how successful the Akron Zips men’s basketball team could be entering this year. Success, however, certainly wasn’t fleeing for Akron, a team that just punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the 2025 Mid-American Conference Championship.

Three games in three days. The Zips battled through and punched their ticket into the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, their second consecutive bid and third in four years.

The Zips entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed., 27-6 on the season and owning just one conference loss all year. A 14-game win streak highlighted the success of the Zips.

"This team is capable of competing for championships right now," Zips head coach John Groce said back in February.

That’s exactly what the Zips would go on to do.

On Thursday, in the first game of the tournament, Akron squared off against Bowling Green. The Zips handled the Falcons with ease, getting an opening 96-67 win. A day later, the Zips were paired against the Toledo Rockets. It was a tougher game for the Zips, but one they remained in control of throughout the matchup, topping Toledo 100-90 and advancing to the MAC Championship game.

There was a chance for a rivalry meeting in the championship, but Kent State fell to the Miami RedHawks on Friday night.

So, Saturday it was Akron and Miami. The No.1 and No. 2 seed going head-to-head inside Rocket Arena.

The win did not come easy for Akron. Miami opened the game shooting lights out, RedHawks guard Peter Suder alone shooting 4-5 from three in the first half.

The RedHawks held an 18-point lead at one point in the first half. Akron was able to close the deficit a bit before the buzzer, entering halftime down 46-34.

Scrappiness was the name of the game and tied up with seconds to go, Nate Johnson drove in on a fast break for the 76-74 victory, punching Akron’s ticket to the big dance—a goal they’ve eyed all season long.

The Zips will find out where they’re seeded in the tournament and where their location for the first round in less than 24 hours. Selection Sunday begins at 6 p.m. March 16.