Baldwin Wallace Football faces toughest test of season behind local QB

BEREA, Ohio — Baldwin Wallace Football is off to an undefeated, 3-0 start to the season.

“I think we just have taken steps each game, and it’s gotten us to this point. Our guys are excited about going 3-0 and getting the opportunity we have in front of us,” says Baldwin Wallace head football coach Jim Hilvert.

The Yellow Jackets will put their perfect record on the line at Tressel Field on Saturday when they face their toughest opponent yet. Baldwin Wallace will host 4th-ranked Mount Union.

“Every year, I know they’re gonna be ranked in the Top 5, and I know our guys are always excited about playing those guys. We know we’re gonna have our work cut out. You wanna get measured against the best, and obviously, right now, they’re the best,” Hilvert said.

Baldwin Wallace will lean on sophomore quarterback Charlie Bubonics. The Solon native is coming off OAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

“It’s a great honor to get that, but I can’t do it without the guys on our team. The OAC Player of the Week should be our o-line, our receivers, our running backs and tight ends. Everybody that makes it possible for us to succeed like that,” Bubonics said.

“You can just see it - more and more confidence every game, getting more and more familiar with the receivers, our offense and what we’re doing. He just keeps taking steps every week,” says Hilvert.

Through the first three games of the season, Bubonics has thrown for 714 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has two rushing TDs.

“Charlie’s even-keel. Not too high. Not too low. He just keeps it even-keel and does a really good job with his teammates about keeping it even-keel.”

That approach will be key as Baldwin Wallace looks to take down the defending OAC champions this weekend.

“It’s important that we just have an even-keel week. The next game is the biggest game, so we’re kinda preparing like any other week and just being ourselves this week,” says Bubonics.

Baldwin Wallace and Mount Union will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.

