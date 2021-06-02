2 Cleveland State swimmers to compete in U.S. Olympic trials

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland State swimmers have been chosen to compete in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Griffin Manning and Jackson Nester will be competing on June 5 and 6 in Omaha for a spot on Team USA.

Manning will be swimming the 100 LC meter breaststroke, while Nester will be swimming the 200 LC meter backstroke.

"It is difficult to accurately describe the level of excitement and pride we should all have for our swimming and diving program, Griffin Manning and Jackson Nester," said head coach Hannah Burandt. "Every swimmer and coach dreams of competing at Olympic Trials. The first of anything is always special, but there is something magical about this trial meet. The Olympic Trial meet is the top 1% of swimmers in our country and the entire swimming community will be turning their eyes to Omaha."

Manning, who just finished his junior season, was part of a Cleveland State team that finished second at the 2021 Horizon League Championships.

He finished second in the 400-yard medley relay at the championships, as well as placing second in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard breaststroke. In addition, he placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

"Griffin has always had greatness in him and after plateauing for several years and facing adversity, Griffin has risen up," said Burandt. "He has the raw talent, gritty work ethic and a fire to prove himself, and as his coach, all I needed to do was provide the environment and support for him to set the pool on fire. I am so excited to be able to enjoy this milestone with Griffin. We are living and making history right now. This moment will serve as a catalyst that will ignite and set the entire Cleveland State swimming and diving program on fire for this upcoming season."

Manning is seeded 33rd.

Nester is an incoming freshman for the Vikings from Hillsville, Virginia.

The newest Viking won two Virginia state titles this past year, taking home the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.

"Jackson was the first commitment for the incoming class of 2021 and serves as the lynchpin that brought the class together," Burandt stated. "I have never, in my entire career, had an entire class of men and women bond before ever stepping foot on campus together and we owe it all to Jackson. Our men and women are already 'One Team, One Family' and they come from Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Canada, Ireland, Holland, and England. We saw potential and future greatness in Jackson and we told him that we would work tirelessly to find him the absolute best training partners and future best friends as he worked tirelessly to position himself to be at his best for when he arrived in Cleveland. I am so excited to be his fan at the trials."

Nester is seeded 33rd in his event.