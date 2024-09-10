Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

CWRU Women's Soccer aims for continued success with new head coach

Case Western Reserve is a consistent contender in DIII women's soccer. That success is still expected. However, the Spartans have a new head coach who is bringing an unexpected style of play.
Untitled design (47).jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve is a consistent contender in DIII women's soccer. That success is still expected. However, the Spartans have a new head coach who is bringing an unexpected style of play.

Alyssa Johnson is the seventh head coach in Case Western Reserve history, taking over a program that has qualified for the NCAA Tournament for four consecutive years.

You can learn more about the changes to the program in the video above.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.