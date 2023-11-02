Kent State Golden Flashes get ready to take on Malone University in home opener

It's one of the most respected mid-major programs in college basketball.

But coming off a Mac title and NCAA tournament appearance, the Kent State Golden Flashes have to replace two of the conference's best players, maybe ever. And they'll try to do so with a few familiar names and faces to Northeast Ohio hoops fans.

It's truly a family affair for the Kent State Basketball Team this season.

"He always has my best intentions. So I love him for that," said Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger.

The reigning Mac sixth man of the year, Sullinger is under the watchful eye of his uncle Julian, a former KSU player and current assistant coach. Head coach Rob Senderoff, now in his 13th season, recruited both.

"There are some days they have a great uncle-nephew relationship, but on other days, the player-coach relationship may not be as smooth," said Senderoff.

This year's Flashes faced the monumental task of trying to replace the production of graduating seniors Malique Jacobs and former Mac player of the year Sincere Carry.

"Those two guys at the college level are, in my opinion, generational players," Senderoff said.

Carry's adopted brother and Solon native, Mike Bekelja, hopes to follow in his big brother's footsteps after transferring from Duquesne.

"There was a family connection, and I really wanted to play for Coach Senderoff," Bekelja said.

Continuing the rich traditions of Kent State basketball like family only can.

"Can't wait to play in front of Kent State finally to have my parents come and watch me again," Bekelja said.

Kent State tips off their season Monday night at home against Malone University. It will also be Post Malone night at the Mac Center for those who celebrate.