AP All-Big Ten: Walker, Stroud, Hutchinson take top honors

Tony Ding/AP
FILE - Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Hutchinson was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team in results released Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are Associated Press Big Ten co-offensive players of the year.

The Spartans’ Mel Tucker edged out Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for coach of the year in the Big Ten.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson easily won defensive player of the year in voting by 26 media members who cover the conference.

Walker took newcomer of the year over Stroud by one vote.

The All-Big Ten first team includes five players from Ohio State and four from conference champion Michigan.

