Buckeyes QB Will Howard breaks CFP record in national championship game against Notre Dame

ATLANTA — Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was looking to lead his team to their first national championship victory since 2014. In his effort to do so, he broke a College Football Playoff record.

As Howard and the Buckeyes went head to head against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night, the quarterback went on a hot streak to start the game.

Howard notched 13 passes without an incompletion before his first miss near the end of the first half.

That streak broke the College Football Playoff record for most consecutive completions in a championship game.

The previous record holder was former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who had 12 consecutive completions in 2021 in the national championship game, ironically against Ohio State.

Now, Howard owns the record and reclaims it for Ohio State.