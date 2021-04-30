Chicago Bears trade up, select Ohio State QB Justin Fields with No. 11 overall pick

CLEVELAND — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is heading to the Windy City after falling to the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears, looking to score a franchise quarterback, traded up with the New York Giants from their No. 20 pick to the No. 11 pick in order to select Fields.

Fields was viewed for some time as a top-three quarterback in the draft class, but his stock began falling leading up to the draft and teams like the 49ers, who were believed to have high interest, passed him up.

Last season with the Buckeyes, Fields was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, completing 158 of 225 passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns while rushing 81 times for 383 yards and five touchdowns in his eight starts.

Now, with a chip on his shoulder heading into the NFL, Fields will bring the dedication and toughness he displayed in scarlet and gray on Da Bears.

"There's definitely been a lot of criticism but at the end of the day I feel like I know myself, I know how much work I put into the game, I know how much I want to be great so there just comes a point in time where you just have to cut all that criticism out," Fields said. "I'm the kind of guy who thinks everything happens for a reason so I think this is God's plan for me to be a Bear, so I'm more than excited and more than ready to get up there for sure."