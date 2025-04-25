Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Detroit Lions draft Ohio State Buckeyes DT Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall pick

Ohio St Pro Day Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Ohio State's Tyleik Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ohio St Pro Day Football
Posted
and last updated

The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Tackle Tyleik Williams as the No. 28 overall pick.

Williams, a four-time Varsity O letterman, played in 51 games for Ohio State and started 25 times.

He earned all-Big Ten Conference recognition all four years with the Buckeyes.

Over his career at OSU, Williams notched 136 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Manassas, Virginia, native was also a part of the Buckeyes' national championship team in January.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.