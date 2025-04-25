Detroit Lions draft Ohio State Buckeyes DT Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall pick

The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Tackle Tyleik Williams as the No. 28 overall pick.

Williams, a four-time Varsity O letterman, played in 51 games for Ohio State and started 25 times.

He earned all-Big Ten Conference recognition all four years with the Buckeyes.

Over his career at OSU, Williams notched 136 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Manassas, Virginia, native was also a part of the Buckeyes' national championship team in January.