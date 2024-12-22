Future Ohio State LB Eli Lee out of Hoban aims to bring strength to Buckeyes defense

AKRON, Ohio — Eli Lee has always had the frame to play football, but when he decided he was going to pursue a future in the sport he worked hard to add on to that. Lifting heavy and committing to the game, Lee put on mass and became a run-stopping machine in addition to his abilities in coverage at Hoban High School.

Signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Lee has drawn comparisons to former Buckeye and Northeast Ohio native Tommy Eichenburgh, who now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lee is excited to be developed by the Buckeyes while also bringing the skills he already honed on the field down in Columbus.

