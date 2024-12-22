Future Ohio State RB Bo Jackson out of VASJ is looking to play up to his namesake with Buckeyes

CLEVELAND — Villa Angela-St. Joseph running back Lamar "Bo" Jackson has quite the name. It's like he was destined to play football at a high level.

But while the NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson has set the bar high for the name, Cleveland's Bo Jackson sees it as a challenge.

Now that he's officially signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the VASJ running back is eager to get to work and provide a boost to the Buckeyes' run game as soon as he gets the opportunity.

Watch the full interview in the player above.