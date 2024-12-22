Watch Now
Future Ohio State S Cody Haddad out of St. Ignatius boasts deep family football history

CLEVELAND — Cody Haddad, a 4-star safety out of St. Ignatius High School, has a long family history in football. He was born to play. Now, he's looking to carve his own path in the sport after officially signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Signing Day.

After flipping his commitment from Wisconsin to Ohio State before signing day, Haddad is eager to get to work with the Buckeyes. He hopes to show off his talents in coverage and provide versatility on defense and special teams.

Watch the full interview with Haddad in the player above.

