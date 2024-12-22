Future Ohio State TE Brody Lennon out of Gilmour Academy aims to bring new life to position with Buckeyes

GATES MILLS, Ohio — Brody Lennon, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end out of Gilmour Academy, enjoys plenty about the position. He enjoys setting and laying out blocks—but he prides himself on his pass-catching abilities.

After signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Signing Day, Lennon is looking forward to bringing that skillset down to Columbus with him.

He's drawn comparisons to former Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, who now plays in the NFL on the Houston Texans. But Lennon is hoping to increase the impact and perhaps allow the Buckeyes to utilize him and his position in a way that haven't in some time.

