How to watch Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl

(AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The winner advances to the national title game to play Notre Dame on Jan. 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas' last national title was 19 years ago.

The winner Friday night advances to play Orange Bowl champion Notre Dame (14-1) for the national title in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Ohio State is the No. 8 seed now favored to win the national title after two lopsided playoff wins: 42-17 at home against Tennessee before a dominating 41-21 win over undefeated Big Ten champion and top seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Texas last won the national title 19 years ago and didn't make its CFP debut until last season as the Big 12 champion. Coach Steve Sarkisian's fifth-seeded Longhorns are now the last team standing for the Southeastern Conference, the only league represented in the semifinals each year — and that has six of the last nine national champions.

The 15 games for the Longhorns, who played in the SEC championship game before wins over Clemson and Big 12 champ Arizona State, are already one more than they had ever played in a single season.

