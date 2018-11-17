The Ohio State University football team takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at noon.

Here’s how you can watch or listen to Saturday's game.

On TV on WEWS News Channel 5

Listen to the game on WKNR-AM 850 in Cleveland, WAKR-AM 1590 in Akron, WHBC-AM 1480 in Canton or OSU’s TuneIn channel.

Make sure to tune in to our Scarlett Saturday post-game show at 7 p.m. on News 5.

This season has been plain weird for the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1, No. 10 CFP) with all the off-field distraction and uneven on-field performances. Yet they’re still in line to play for the Big Ten championship if they take care of business at Maryland (5-5, 3-4) and win “The Game” against Michigan for the seventh straight year.

The two-touchdown-underdog Terrapins are short-handed. Tyrrell Pigrome will start at quarterback after Kasim Hill tore the ACL in his left knee last week against Indiana, and injured running backs Ty Johnson and Javon Leake are game-time decisions.