'I am confident that The Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat Notre Dame': DeWine makes wager with Indiana governor

Gov. Mike DeWine is confident the Ohio State Buckeyes will be Notre Dame in the College Football Championship that he made a friendly wager with Indiana's Gov. Mike Braun.

"As two powerhouse collegiate football teams battle it out on the gridiron in the College Football Playoff National Championship, I am confident that The Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat Notre Dame and claim the national title,” said DeWine. “I am excited to engage in this friendly wager with Governor Braun, showcasing some of the best homemade buckeyes."

If OSU loses, DeWine will send buckeye candies from Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes.

When Ohio State wins, Braun will send a bundle of Indiana-made sweet treats.

"I’m excited to join Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio in this friendly wager," said Braun. "The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had an incredible run in this year's College Football Playoffs, and I have no doubt they’re ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes and claim the National Championship."

The game is set to kick off Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta.