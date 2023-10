(AP) — The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington are all unbeaten and expected to be in the mix.

The final CFP rankings on Dec. 3 will set the four-team playoff field.

Next year, the CFP expands to 12 teams.

On average, only two of the teams ranked in the committee's initial top four have gone on to make the playoff.