Kansas City Chiefs select Ohio State Buckeyes OT Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall pick

Jacob Kupferman/AP
Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons celebrates after the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Ohio State Buckeye Offensive Tackle Josh Simmons gets to keep wearing red— this time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Josh Simmons as the No. 32 pick overall at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Simmons had a season-ending injury in his senior year during the sixth game of the 2024 season against Oregon.

Despite playing only six games, he was named an honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference.

The San Diego, California, native played 31 consecutive games, 19 starts at left tackle and 13 at right tackle, including the 2022 season at San Diego State.

