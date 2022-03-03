Watch
Lawmaker wants Ohio State's 2010 football season restored

Jim Tressel
Amy Sancetta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel yells to a referee during second quarter action against Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel and Kansas State coach Bill Snyder have been selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 19:06:34-05

COLUMBUS — A state lawmaker has proposed restoring the Ohio State University football team's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal.

Rep. Brian Stewart is a Republican from Ashville in central Ohio and an Ohio State graduate.

Stewart has sponsored a resolution calling on the NCAA to reinstate the team's 2010 record and wins.

The season was vacated following revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash.

Stewart notes that the NCAA now allows players to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

