NCAA sanctions Ohio State women's hoops, 2 other programs

Matthew Hinton/AP
Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff talks during a timeout during a women's college basketball game against LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 19, 2022
Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball.

The other violations, as outlined in a report issued by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019.

The university had self-reported the violations, and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.

