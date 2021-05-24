New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

COLUMBUS — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Niraj Antani is a Republican from suburban Dayton.

He announced the legislation Monday at Ohio State University, where Athletic Director Gene Smith threw his weight behind the concept.

Several other states have introduced similar NIL bills, for "name, image and likeness."

Federal legislation is also pending.

The U.S. Supreme Court in March heard arguments brought by athletes who say the NCAA's current rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.