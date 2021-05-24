Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

New bill backs compensation for Ohio college athletes

items.[0].image.alt
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
A general view of Ohio Stadium
Ohio State Ohio Stadium
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 19:04:36-04

COLUMBUS — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Niraj Antani is a Republican from suburban Dayton.

He announced the legislation Monday at Ohio State University, where Athletic Director Gene Smith threw his weight behind the concept.

Several other states have introduced similar NIL bills, for "name, image and likeness."

Federal legislation is also pending.

The U.S. Supreme Court in March heard arguments brought by athletes who say the NCAA's current rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.