No. 13 Penn St hosts No. 2 Buckeyes in key Big Ten East game

No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 13 Penn State this weekend for a key Big Ten East game.

The Nittany Lions must win this one to have a realistic chance to reach the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2016.

Even with a win they would need help because of their loss at Michigan two weeks ago.

Ohio State is averaging better than 54 points over the last six games.

Michigan State goes for its third straight win over No. 4 Michigan.

No. 17 Illinois puts its five-game win streak on the line at Nebraska.