No. 2 Ohio State can earn Big Ten championship game rematch with Oregon by beating Michigan

(AP) — The circumstances aren’t the same as they were for their last three matchups, when both teams entered the game with legitimate national championship aspirations. But there’s still plenty at stake.

An Ohio State win locks up a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a rematch with No. 1 Oregon (No. 1 CFP), which handed the Buckeyes their only loss. A two-loss Ohio State team would get to the Big Ten title game only if No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana also lose this week.

Michigan has beaten Ohio State each of the last three years but is a 21-point underdog this time, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The undercard

No. 6 Notre Dame (10-1) at Southern California (6-5), 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS)

Although this isn’t a conference game, it’s definitely the second-best matchup this week involving a Big Ten team.

Notre Dame likely earns a home playoff game in the first round of the playoff with a victory. If USC snaps Notre Dame’s nine-game winning streak, the Irish probably won’t make the 12-team playoff field at all.

BetMGM has USC as a 7 ½-point underdog.

Impact players

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award that is given each year to college football’s top overall defensive player.

Ohio State S Caleb Downs is one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award given to college football’s top overall player and the Davey O’Brien Award that goes to the nation’s best quarterback.

Michigan DL Mason Graham is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy that goes to college football’s top interior lineman.

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson is one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation’s best running back.

Michigan TE Colston Loveland and Penn State TE Tyler Warren are two of the three finalists for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s best tight end.

UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award that goes to college football’s top linebacker.

Inside the numbers

Wisconsin has 22 consecutive bowl appearances and winning seasons. Both streaks are in jeopardy Friday when the Badgers (5-6, 3-5) host Minnesota. … Each of the last six Nebraska-Iowa games has been decided by seven points or fewer. They face off again Friday at Iowa. … Penn State owns a 24-2 home record against Maryland. A victory over Maryland on Saturday would likely guarantee Penn State a playoff spot and probable first-round home game. … Illinois (8-3) is seeking to win nine games in a regular season for the first time since 2007. The Ilini play Northwestern at Wrigley Field. … Washington has won its last three matchups with Oregon but BetMGM has the Huskies a 19 ½-point underdog this time.

Now don’t get upset

Nebraska is a six-point underdog at Iowa but has plenty of momentum after trouncing Wisconsin last week to become eligible for its first bowl appearance since 2016. Don’t be surprised if the Cornhuskers win this one outright.