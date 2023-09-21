No. 6 Buckeyes' visit to No. 9 Notre Dame is Big Ten's top game

(AP) — One of the most important nonconference games of the season on a day full of big games matches top-10 teams with designs on the College Football Playoff. A win here is a big step toward that goal; a loss is not insurmountable.

This is the fifth straight time since 1996 that two of college football's biggest brands will meet while both are ranked in the top 10. The Buckeyes have won five straight in the series, including 21-10 last year in Columbus. Their last loss to the Irish was in 1936.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, who already has 13 touchdown passes, will go against an Ohio State defense that has allowed a total of 20 points through three games. Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord has found a nice rhythm with six TD passes the last two weeks.