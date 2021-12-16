Watch
Ohio casino official: College sports covered by betting bill

COLUMBUS — The head of the state agency that will regulate sports betting in Ohio says there's no question that major college sports will be eligible for wagers.

That includes Ohio State football.

Matt Schuler is the executive director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

He said Wednesday that in new sports betting legislation, lawmakers were clear about including collegiate sports.

The legislation to legalize sports betting is before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said he'll sign it.

Ohio universities have long raised concerns about the impact of sports betting on college sports.

