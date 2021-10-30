Watch
Ohio State Buckeyes beat Penn State Nittany Lions 33-24

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and No. 5 Ohio State made enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, left, celebrates his touchdown against Penn State with tight end Jeremy Ruckert during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, center, celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, right, scores a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown, left, tackles Penn State running back Noah Cain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, center, runs for a first down between Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, left, and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, runs after catching a pass against Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State defensive linemen Tyreke Smith, left, and Zach Harrison, right, tackle Penn State running back John Lovett during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP

