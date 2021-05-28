Watch
Ohio State pondered playing football without Big Ten in 2020

Gerald Herbert/AP
Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) blocks a pass by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 27, 2021
The president of Ohio State University asked athletic director Gene Smith if the Buckeyes could "go independent" in a text message sent the day after the Big Ten announced in August it would not play a fall football season.

The text from Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to Smith, dated Aug. 12 at 8:04 a.m., was among the more than 2,500 pages of documents the school released Wednesday night in response to public records requests by media organizations.

The documents included numerous email from Buckeyes supporters to Smith and Johnson, criticizing the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season on Aug. 11 because of the pandemic.

