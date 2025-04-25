Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka has been selected by Buccaneers with No. 19 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka has been selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Egbuka was part of the champion team that won OSU its ninth national title in January.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

RELATED: Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

The wide receiver had 1,011 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 81 receptions during his 2024 season.

The Steilacoom, Washington native spent four seasons as a Buckeye, playing 50 games and starting 38 of them.

He finished with 205 receptions— the most in Ohio State history.