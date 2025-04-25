Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka has been selected by Buccaneers with No. 19 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Emeka Egbuka
AP
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka reacts after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Emeka Egbuka
Posted
and last updated

Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka has been selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Egbuka was part of the champion team that won OSU its ninth national title in January.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

RELATED: Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

The wide receiver had 1,011 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 81 receptions during his 2024 season.

The Steilacoom, Washington native spent four seasons as a Buckeye, playing 50 games and starting 38 of them.

He finished with 205 receptions— the most in Ohio State history.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.