Out-of-sorts No. 10 Ohio State hosts underdog Akron

COLUMBUS — No. 10 Ohio State is experiencing some uncharacteristic struggles.

The Buckeyes will look to work out some of the problems Saturday in the Horseshoe against Akron, which comes in as a seven-touchdown underdog.

After being upset by two-touchdown underdog Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State looked off-kilter again against less-talented Tulsa last week but emerged with a 41-20 win that was closer that the score.

Still Ohio State dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 to its lowest ranking in nearly three years.

Akron got its first win last week, beating FCS school Bryant.