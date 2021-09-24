Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Out-of-sorts No. 10 Ohio State hosts underdog Akron

items.[0].image.alt
Jay LaPrete/AP
Tulsa defensive back Tyon Davis, right, tackles Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Tyon Davis, Garrett Wilson
Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 21:03:40-04

COLUMBUS — No. 10 Ohio State is experiencing some uncharacteristic struggles.

The Buckeyes will look to work out some of the problems Saturday in the Horseshoe against Akron, which comes in as a seven-touchdown underdog.

After being upset by two-touchdown underdog Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State looked off-kilter again against less-talented Tulsa last week but emerged with a 41-20 win that was closer that the score.

Still Ohio State dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 to its lowest ranking in nearly three years.

Akron got its first win last week, beating FCS school Bryant.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.