Pac-12 being pushed to brink as Big Ten joins Big 12 in honing in on West Coast schools

The Big Ten has joined the Big 12 in pushing the Pac-12 to the brink.

Oregon and Washington are being courted by the Big Ten and Arizona was in serious talks to join the Big 12, people with direct knowledge of both discussions told The Associated Press.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing has been made official by the schools or conferences involved.

None of the news bodes well for the Pac-12’s survival.

The boards of regents for Arizona’s two biggest universities, along with the University of Washington, scheduled special meetings, ramping up speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference.

