PHOTOS: Buckeyes beat Boilermakers 59-31

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Purdue with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, left, breaks up a pass intended for Purdue receiver David Bell during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Purdue defensive back Cam Allen tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State linebacker Craig Young, top, and linebacker Steele Chambers, bottom, tackle Purdue receiver TJ Sheffield during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, left, forces Purdue receiver David Bell out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Purdue receiver Jackson Anthrop, left, catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Purdue defensive back Cam Allen, right, grabs the face mask of Ohio State receiver Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State linebacker Palaie Goateote celebrates recovering a fumble against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates as he scores a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP Photos

Prev 1 / Ad Next