PHOTOS: Buckeyes overcome struggles in 41-20 win over Tulsa

The Ohio State Buckeyes may have struggled throughout the game but they eventually came out on top, beating the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 41-20. The Buckeyes are now 2-1 on the season.

Ohio State players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, left, tries to tackle Tulsa receiver Josh Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, runs out of bounds as Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP
Tulsa defensive back Tyon Davis, right, tackles Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Jay LaPrete/AP

