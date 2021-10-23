Watch
PHOTOS: Buckeyes take down Hoosiers, 54-7

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated in conference play with their 54-7 win over the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday evening.

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades a tackle by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) flips the ball after scoring a touchdown against Indiana in the first half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) throws during warmups before playing Ohio State in an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Indiana running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (22) is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, lower right in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Noah Pierre (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Raheem Layne II (0) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams (28) scores a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass while playing Indiana during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)Photo by: AP Photo

