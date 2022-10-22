PHOTOS: Buckeyes win 54-10 vs Iowa
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, left, tries to run past Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, center, and JK Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, tackles Ohio State running back Miyan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, left, and Xavier Johnson celebrate stopping Iowa on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, right, tries to tackle Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, runs after catching a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to escape the grasp of Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP