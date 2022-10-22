PHOTOS: Buckeyes win 54-10 vs Iowa

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, left, tries to run past Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, center, and JK Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, right, tackles Ohio State running back Miyan Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, left, and Xavier Johnson celebrate stopping Iowa on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, right, tries to tackle Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, runs after catching a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to escape the grasp of Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next