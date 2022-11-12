Watch Now
PHOTOS: Buckeyes win 56-14 vs Indiana

PHOTOS: Buckeyes win 56-14 vs Indiana

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden, right, scores a touchdown past Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
An Ohio State fan tries to catch a snowflake before an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to get past Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passes against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, right, scores a touchdown in front of Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Indiana tight end AJ Barner, right, makes a catch for a touchdown behind Ohio State corner back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams takes off in front of Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Williams scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, right, waits on the ball for a catch in front of Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Harrison scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Ohio State corner back Cameron Brown, right, breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
Indiana linebacker Bradley Jennings, left, stops Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)Associated Press
