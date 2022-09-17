Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

PHOTOS: Ohio State beats Toledo 77-21

Zach Harrison, Dequan Finn Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison chases Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Miyan Williams, Dyontae Johnson Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, cuts upfield against Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press C.J. Stroud Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Zachary Ford, Cade Stover Toledo defensive back Zachary Ford, right, tackles Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Maxen Hook, Marvin Harrison Toledo defensive back Maxen Hook, lower right, knocks Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Julian Fleming, Chris McDonald Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming, right, runs past Toledo defensive back Chris McDonald on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press C.J. Stroud Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Marvin Harrison Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, center, celebrates his touchdown against Toledo with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Julian Fleming Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming celebrates his touchdown against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press

PHOTOS: Ohio State beats Toledo 77-21

close-gallery
  • Zach Harrison, Dequan Finn
  • Miyan Williams, Dyontae Johnson
  • C.J. Stroud
  • Zachary Ford, Cade Stover
  • Maxen Hook, Marvin Harrison
  • Julian Fleming, Chris McDonald
  • C.J. Stroud
  • Marvin Harrison
  • Julian Fleming

Share

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison chases Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, cuts upfield against Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Toledo defensive back Zachary Ford, right, tackles Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Toledo defensive back Maxen Hook, lower right, knocks Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming, right, runs past Toledo defensive back Chris McDonald on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, center, celebrates his touchdown against Toledo with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming celebrates his touchdown against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next