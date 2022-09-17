PHOTOS: Ohio State beats Toledo 77-21

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison chases Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, cuts upfield against Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Toledo defensive back Zachary Ford, right, tackles Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Toledo defensive back Maxen Hook, lower right, knocks Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming, right, runs past Toledo defensive back Chris McDonald on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, center, celebrates his touchdown against Toledo with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming celebrates his touchdown against Toledo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next