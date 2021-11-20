Watch
PHOTOS: Ohio State Buckeyes annihilate Michigan State, 56-7

The Ohio State Buckeyes took no mercy on the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, beating them 56-7.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, escapes the grasp of Michigan State defensive back Angelo Grose on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, right, tackles Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos
Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown, bottom, and defensive back Bryson Shaw, center, tackle Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: AP Photos

