PHOTOS: Ohio State Buckeyes demolish Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-31

C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes against Minnesota in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams (28) rushes for a touchdown against Minnesota in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright, top right, hauls down a pass over Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos (4) for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, right, leads his team onto the field to play Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Ohio State running back Master Teague III (33) rushes against Minnesota in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass against Minnesota in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden, front right, tries to tackle him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)Photo by: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

