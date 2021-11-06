PHOTOS: Ohio State Buckeyes pull out win over Nebraska, 26-17

Share Facebook

Ohio State's Thayer Munford, center, lifts Chris Olave, center right, after he scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Also on hand for the celebration were Kamryn Babb (8) and Luke Wypler (53). (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes the ball while under pressure from Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) celebrates after breaking up an Ohio State pass to force a turnover on downs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Ohio State's Cody Simon (30) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Nebraska's JoJo Domann, obscured behind, tips away a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

Nebraska's Luke Reimer, obscured at rear, knocks away a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert (88), which forced a turnover on downs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) AP Photos

