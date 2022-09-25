Watch Now
PHOTOS: Ohio State dominates over Wisconsin with 52-21 victory

Jack Sawyer, Graham Mertz Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and tight end Cade Stover celebrate Stover's touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Marvin Harrison, Jordan Turner Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison (18) tries to get away from Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press TreVeyon Henderson, Jordan Turner, John Torchio Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, center, and defensive back John Torchio, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Miyan Williams Ohio State running back Miyan Williams celebrates after his touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Miyan Williams, Preston Zachman Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press C.J. Stroud Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press Ryan Day Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press C.J. Stroud Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Photo by: Associated Press

Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and tight end Cade Stover celebrate Stover's touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison (18) tries to get away from Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, center, and defensive back John Torchio, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams celebrates after his touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
