PHOTOS: Ohio State dominates over Wisconsin with 52-21 victory

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ohio State defensive lineman Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and tight end Cade Stover celebrate Stover's touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison (18) tries to get away from Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, center, and defensive back John Torchio, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams celebrates after his touchdown against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next