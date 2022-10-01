Watch Now
PHOTOS: Ohio State wins 49-19 over Rutgers

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, drags Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, and linebacker Tyreem Powell to make a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, top, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with teammate offensive lineman Matthew Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, center, turns up field between Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien, left, and defensive back Avery Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, leaps over Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton, right, and defensive back Elijuwan Mack, bottom, force Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Rutgers defensive back Avery Young, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, left, chases Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)Associated Press
