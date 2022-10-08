PHOTOS: Ohio State wins 49-20 vs Michigan State

Share Facebook

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center talks to quarterback C.J. Stroud during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a one-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a 69-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) pulls Michigan State cornerback Justin White (30) and cornerback Ameer Speed into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) deflects a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Associated Press

