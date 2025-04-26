Pittsburgh Steelers select Buckeye QB star Will Howard at No. 185 overall pick at 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeye QB star Will Howard as their No. 185 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Howard started his collegiate football career at Kansas State University, but transferred to Ohio State in his senior year.

The Downingtown, PA native led the Buckeyes to a 14-2 season with a national championship to end off.

Howard set a single-season completion percentage record of 71.4% during his senior year.

He threw the 3rd most passing yards in OSU history with 4,208 passing yards last year.