Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Pittsburgh Steelers select Buckeye QB star Will Howard at No. 185 overall pick at 2025 NFL Draft

CFP National Championship Football
Jacob Kupferman/AP
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) looks to pass against Notre Dame during the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
CFP National Championship Football
Posted

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeye QB star Will Howard as their No. 185 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Howard started his collegiate football career at Kansas State University, but transferred to Ohio State in his senior year.

The Downingtown, PA native led the Buckeyes to a 14-2 season with a national championship to end off.

Howard set a single-season completion percentage record of 71.4% during his senior year.

He threw the 3rd most passing yards in OSU history with 4,208 passing yards last year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.