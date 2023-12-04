Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

REPORT: OSU quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

Kyle McCord
Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pas against Western Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Kyle McCord
Posted at 8:12 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 08:13:43-05

Ohio State's starting quarterback Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by ESPN.

McCord played his third season with the Buckeyes this year and won the starting job after competing with Devin Brown.

McCord was the second string QB for the last two seasons, sitting behind current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

McCord had 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes this season for the Buckeyes.

The transfer window opened Monday for most college football players, and Ohio State had several other portal entries, including running back Evan Pryor, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.