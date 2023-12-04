REPORT: OSU quarterback Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

Ohio State's starting quarterback Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by ESPN.

McCord played his third season with the Buckeyes this year and won the starting job after competing with Devin Brown.

McCord was the second string QB for the last two seasons, sitting behind current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

McCord had 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions while completing 65.8% of his passes this season for the Buckeyes.

The transfer window opened Monday for most college football players, and Ohio State had several other portal entries, including running back Evan Pryor, according to ESPN.

